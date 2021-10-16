Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CGTN: China's space station welcomes Shenzhou-13 crew for a six-month stay

10/16/2021 | 02:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING, Oct. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The three Chinese astronauts or taikonauts, carried into space on board the Shenzhou-13 spaceship, entered the core module Tianhe of China's space station on Saturday, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA).

The trio – Zhai Zhigang (the commander), Wang Yaping and Ye Guangfu – entered Tianhe hours after the spaceship successfully docked with the core module, becoming the second crew to be stationed there.

Wang also became the first female taikonaut to work in the space station and take a spacewalk.

Tasks ahead during Shenzhou-13 mission

During their six months' in-orbit stay, the crew will carry out a series of tasks as scheduled.

Two to three extravehicular activities (EVAs), also known as spacewalks, are planned for the mission, which will be completed via collaboration, Ye told China Media Group (CMG) in an interview before their launch.

The specific division of work will be arranged and adjusted depending on the actual situation, Ye added.

Different tasks are set in each EVA for the construction of the space station, Zhai told CMG.

"We'll have more space science experiments than the Shenzhou-12 crew as we have a longer flight time," said Zhai.

A special task this time is that the crew will remotely control a spacecraft to dock with the space station, Zhai added.

Tests of key technologies, further verification of life support technologies and comprehensive performance and compatibility assessment of all systems will also be conducted.

During the Shenzhou-10 mission in 2013, Wang, along with her then crew members Nie Haisheng and Zhang Xiaoguang, completed China's first space teaching task. During the Shenzhou-13 mission, new lessons can be expected.

"Apart from the tasks, we also hope to do more space science education, to bring space closer to the general public," said Wang, which she hoped will help people learn more of space and the taikonauts' life in space.

China launched the Shenzhou-13 manned spaceship in the early hours of Saturday morning from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China's Gobi Desert, after a see-off ceremony held on the ground Friday evening.

The Shenzhou-13 mission is one of a series of launches to complete the building of China's new space station called Tiangong by the end of 2022. Previously, China successfully launched the Tianhe core module, two Tianzhou cargo ships and the Shenzhou-12 crewed spaceship to construct the space station.

With the International Space Station set to retire in the coming years, China's space station will become the only one in Earth's orbit. The China National Space Administration has expressed its desire for international cooperation and non-Chinese astronauts are being trained for future space station missions.

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2021-10-16/China-s-Shenzhou-13-crew-enters-space-station-14oFV8ew2qc/index.html

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cgtn-chinas-space-station-welcomes-shenzhou-13-crew-for-a-six-month-stay-301401691.html

SOURCE CGTN


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:05aSPORTRADAR : New York opens season at home against Boston
AQ
03:05aSPORTRADAR : Jazz begin season at home against the Thunder
AQ
03:05aSPORTRADAR : Milwaukee hosts Brooklyn to tip off season
AQ
03:02aGhana says will not tap international capital markets again this year
RE
03:01aMAXIM INTEGRATED PRODUCTS : MAX22200 Octal Solenoid Driver from Maxim Integrated Featured in THE EDGE by Future Electronics
AQ
03:01aHCA HEALTHCARE : HealthONE to Host "Crush the Crisis" Opioid Take Back Day on October 23
AQ
03:01aCapitaLand Continually Recognised as a Global Sustainability Leader in Its Sector in 2021 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark
AQ
02:58aNigerian Exchange Group valued at $85 million after Lagos listing
RE
02:42aAIRASIA BERHAD : Get up to 50% OFF discounts with a-Access partners using your AirAsia boarding pass
PU
02:33aCGTN : China's space station welcomes Shenzhou-13 crew for a six-month stay
PR
Latest news "Companies"