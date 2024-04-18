April 18 (Reuters) - Europe's biggest private equity firm CVC Capital Partners has approached accounting giant Ernst & Young (EY) in a bid to buy its Italian consulting arm, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. (Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh; Editing by Ravi Prakash Kumar)
