Caliber : Celebrates a Significant Milestone – 20 Years of Serving Pharma and Regulated Industries

Caliber, a digital transformation leader for pharma and regulated industries, celebrates 20 years of operations. With its innovative and comprehensive digital solutions and trust of industry leaders in the company’s vision, Caliber has drafted innumerable success stories over the years. Caliber is one of the most sought-after digitalization vendors with solutions across the quality management value chain.

Since its inception in 2001, Caliber has offered path-changing and trend-setting solutions including delivering solutions for a 100% paperless lab at a time when most of the industry offered partial lab digitalization. CaliberLIMS, the first Indian LIMS system with 20+ modules. Over the years, Caliber has transformed more than 20 labs into 100% paperless labs, as per their vision of digitalization.

Adding another feather to its brimming cap, CaliberAPQR, the ‘Anytime PQR,’ won an award as a revolutionary product that cuts down a large chunk of documentation and analysis time to make “anytime” product quality review possible.

Currently, with 11+ digital solutions and a team of 500+ strong & talented individuals, Caliber has extended its services to other regulated domains such as chemicals, petrochemicals, food, and more. Caliber has implemented its solutions for clients across the globe with business and technology partners over the years.

Caliber is a pioneer and advocate of Integrated Quality Management. The company offers a wide range of solutions that prepare the industry for 4.0 with quality, compliance, and automation as the main focus. With its range of digital solutions, the company helps organizations meet stringent regulations and generate quality metrics for improving product quality and process capability. It assists in achieving operational excellence to make regulated industries Tomorrow-ready.

The company envisions to offer Integrated Quality Management solutions to the industry with a comprehensive Quality Suite and a Manufacturing Suite in the works. The Quality Suite is all set to be announced later this year. Caliber’s roadmap also includes a large focus on building future-oriented solutions through its Data Sciences division. The company moves towards a stronger future to fulfill its vision to empower those who build life-transforming and life-saving products through better quality management.

On this 20th anniversary, Caliber extends its gratitude towards industry leaders, business and technology partners, and the strong team of associates who have given their immense support and sustained trust throughout the journey.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210921006119/en/