(Reuters) - At least 64 people have died from forest fires raging in Chile - an increase of 13 in the past day, President Gabriel Boric said on Sunday, adding that the death toll is likely to increase further.
"We know that figure is going to grow, it's going to grow significantly," Boric said in a televised speech to the nation.
(Reporting by Diego Ore in Mexico City; Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Will Dunham)
(Reuters) - The death toll from what Russia said was a Ukrainian attack on Lysychansk - a city in the Moscow-controlled Ukrainian region of Luhansk - has risen to 28, including a child, Russia's emergencies ministry said on Sunday.
