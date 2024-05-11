May 11, 2024 at 09:09 am EDT

STORY: China's consumer prices rose for a third straight month in April - while producer prices extended a long decline.

This signals improvement in domestic demand, as Beijing aims to shore up a shaky economy.

The closely watched numbers follow better-than-expected imports data for April, and suggests policy support measures put in place over the last few months may be helping consumer confidence.

Official data showed consumer prices edged up 0.3% in April from a year earlier and up from a 0.1% rise in March, topping expectations.

However, most China commentators say Beijing still has its work cut out - and the momentum might prove unsustainable.

The producer price index (PPI) dropped 2.5% in April from a year earlier, and while it eased from a 2.8% dip in the previous month, it extended a year and a half long stretch of declines.

Alongside official surveys showing cooling factory and services activity, the nation also faces a lengthy house crisis which shows no signs of easing.

With these factors in mind, analysts say China's economic growth target of about 5% in 2024 will be a challenge to achieve without further policy support.