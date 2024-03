STORY: Film producer Emma Thomas, Nolan's wife, will receive a damehood, the female equivalent of a knighthood, the British government said on Thursday (March 28) in a list of honours recommended by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak that also included Conservative politicians and tech industry leaders.

"Oppenheimer", a blockbuster biopic about the race to build the first atomic bomb, claimed seven Academy Awards earlier this month, including best picture and best director. Nolan's career includes other highly regarded films such as "Interstellar," "Inception", "Dunkirk" and the Batman trilogy.

Nolan wrote the screenplay for "Oppenheimer" and produced the film with Thomas.