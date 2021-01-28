ClearDATA : Achieves Fourth HITRUST CSF® Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture, and Meet Compliance Requirements

HITRUST CSF Certification validates ClearDATA is committed to meeting key regulations and protecting sensitive information, certified since 2014.

ClearDATA®, the leader in healthcare public cloud security, compliance and privacy, today announced ClearDATA Networks Inc.: ClearDATA Healthcare and Security Compliance Platform hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform (GCP), and Microsoft Azure, has earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST.

HITRUST CSF Certified status demonstrates that the organization’s Healthcare and Security Compliance Platform has met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places ClearDATA in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST CSF helps organizations address these challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

“Since ClearDATA’s inception, our mission has remained steadfast: to make healthcare better every single day. We do that by empowering healthcare organizations to harness the power of the public cloud for innovation – safely, securely, and compliantly. Today, our fourth HITRUST CSF Certification – 9.3 – enables us to continue to support accelerated adoption of digital health solutions, validated by the singular healthcare-focused, prescriptive, and comprehensive security framework for the healthcare industry,” said Chris Bowen, Chief Privacy & Security Officer and Founder at ClearDATA.

“HITRUST is continually innovating to help streamline and simplify how organizations assess information risk and manage compliance in a cloud environment,” said Jeremy Huval, Chief Compliance Officer, HITRUST. “We are happy that ClearDATA has taken the steps needed to achieve HITRUST CSF Certification—a designation which provides added confidence to their customers.”

To learn more about how ClearDATA is making healthcare better every single day, visit https://www.cleardata.com.

About ClearDATA

Healthcare professionals across the globe trust the ClearDATA HITRUST-certified cloud to safeguard their sensitive data and power their critical applications available across the major public cloud platforms. Healthcare organization customers receive one of the most comprehensive Business Associate Agreements (BAA) in the industry, combined with market-leading healthcare-exclusive security and compliance solutions and multi-cloud expertise. ClearDATA’s innovative platform of solutions and services protects customers from data privacy risks, improves data management and scales their healthcare IT infrastructure, enabling them to focus on improving healthcare delivery, every single day. For more information, visit ClearDATA at www.cleardata.com.

