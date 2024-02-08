Communications services companies rose after Walt Disney's better-than-anticipated earnings report.

Shares of the entertainment conglomerate surged after it added more subscribers than anticipated on its Disney Plus streaming platform. The company also divulged what Chief Executive Bob Iger claimed was its biggest-ever foray into videogames, with a $1.5 billion investment in Fortnite maker Epic Games.

Alphabet's Google will begin charging $19.99 a month for its most powerful chatbot, Gemini Advanced, as part of a subscription plan that also grants access to extra file storage and other perks.

News Corp shares rallied after the media conglomerate, which publishes this newswire, posted strong earnings, reflecting demand for its real-estate services.

