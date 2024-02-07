Communications services companies rose, but not by as much as the broad market, amid mixed earnings reports.

Shares of Walt Disney surged after hours after the entertainment conglomerate answered critics, including activist investor Trian, by posting robust growth in revenue from its streaming service Disney Plus.

Snap plunged after the social network posted diminished average daily user growth.

Shares of New York Times fell after the newspaper publisher posted a shortfall in fourth-quarter revenue. News Corp., publisher of this newswire, fell ahead of its earnings report.

Shares of Perion Network plunged as investors looked askance on the Israeli digital-advertising company's revenue-growth projections.

