Communications services companies rose as traders chased gains in high-risk sectors.

Netflix shares added more than 3% to top $618, and were set to test all-time highs around $680 should the early-year momentum sustain itself.

ShenTel, or Shenandoah Telecommunications, struck a deal to sell its 226 cell tower sites for about $310 million.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-01-24 1802ET