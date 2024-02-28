Consumer companies rose amid earnings optimism.

Shares of TJX briefly touched an all-time high after reporting a strong fourth-quarter and providing growth projections that analysts at brokerage William Blair called "appropriately conservative.

"On a mid-February earnings call, Wendy's Chief Executive Kirk Tanner had said the fast-food chain would experiment with dynamic pricing, but the company has backed off plans for "surge pricing" after a backlash.

Thousands of Walmart stores nationwide were temporarily unable to process many transactions after a software glitch emerged in the system that runs its cash registers and other equipment.

Shares of clothier Kontoor Brands fell after its fourth-quarter earnings lagged Wall Street expectations.

