Consumer companies fell after mixed jobs data.

U.S. employers added 275,000 workers in February, far more than economists had anticipated.

But the unemployment rate ticked up to 3.9%, which was higher than expected, and wage growth slowed.

Shares of Italian luxury-clothing firm Prada rallied after its fiscal 2023 profit and sales surged past analysts' expectations, belying reports of softening luxury demand from rivals such as LVMH Moet Hennessy.

Costco Wholesale shares slid after the warehouse membership store posted earnings shy of investors' expectations. Discounter Gap shares fell after the chain store.

