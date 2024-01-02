Consumer companies fell amid resurgent concerns about inflation.

Consumer confidence has rebounded during the last few months as gasoline prices, inflation and interest rates fell.

There are signs that those trends are now reversing themselves.

Shares of French luxury concern Hermes slipped, but remained near all-time highs, after The Wall Street Journal reported the fashion house is winning fans among financial analysts for navigating treacherous luxury waters in 2023.

