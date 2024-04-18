Consumer companies fell amid concerns that rising mortgage rates will further slow housing-market activity.

The average rate on the standard 30-year fixed mortgage jumped by nearly a quarter percentage point to 7.1%, according to a survey of lenders from mortgage-finance giant Freddie Mac, reaching the highest level of the year and registering the largest weekly increase since mid-2023.

Shares of home builders were on the retreat for the week until D.R. Horton said tight new housing supply in much of the U.S. boosted sales.

Puig Brands, which owns the brand associated with French clothing designer Jean Paul Gaultier, is targeting a valuation of close to $15 billion ahead of a May launch on public markets.

EasyJet said it expects a narrower headline pretax loss in the first half amid strong demand for summer bookings.

