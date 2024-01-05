Consumer companies ticked up, but retreated for the week, amid concerns about interest rates.

The U.S. added 216,000 jobs, ahead of economists' expectations, in December, suggesting the jobs market remains in expansionary mode, despite the impact of the Federal Reserve's rate increases.

"The payroll report, no matter your persepsctive on what created what composite was expectations are that it will help support consumer spending, which of course is the primary driver for the economy and, potentially, inflation December jobs growth exceed expectations," said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at brokerage LPL Financial.

Luxury conglomerate LVMH Moet Hennessy is elevating Frederic Arnault, the son of controlling shareholder Bernard Arnault, to a newly created role as head of watches.

