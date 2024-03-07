Consumer companies rose after strong earnings from one major grocery-store chain.

Shares of Kroger surged after the grocery chain posted fiscal first-quarter earnings ahead of expectations, and said it remains committed to its proposed purchase of Albertsons despite push back from regulators.

Shares of Burlington Stores tested one-year highs after the discount apparel retailer reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit and sales that topped expectations, helped by shrinking inventories.

Warehouse-style members-only store BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings posted fourth-quarter earnings ahead of Wall Street targets.

