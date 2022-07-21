Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Cooperative Axereal says French grain harvest decent, quality excellent

07/21/2022 | 04:59am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A French farmer displays grains of wheat in Vieillevigne

PARIS (Reuters) - This year's winter grain crops in France show excellent quality levels and yields within average but results are very heterogeneous, Axereal, one of France's largest grain cooperatives, said on Thursday.

Grain production in France, the European Union's biggest grower, is expected to fall this year after harsh weather hurt crops in some areas.

The harvest of winter grains, such as wheat, barley, rapeseed and durum, was about to end with nearly two weeks in advance, Axereal said.

"The results at this stage are within a decent average and generally show very good quality, in line with the expectations of customers in our French and international sectors," Axereal Chairman Jean-Francois Loiseau said in a statement.

Axereal pegged this year's grain yields within olympic averages, calculated while removing the high and low values. It did not give average levels per cereal.

Soft wheat protein levels - a key quality requirement - were "satisfactory" at an average 11.9%, Axereal said.

That was above crop institute Arvalis' projection at the start of July of an average protein level in France of 11.6%.

Some spring crops, which mainly include maize (corn) and sunflower, could start being harvested nearly a month in advance, with the sunflower harvest expected to start at the end of August, Axereal said.

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -22.26% 604.25 End-of-day quote.1.85%
S&P GSCI CORN INDEX -1.22% 482.9721 Real-time Quote.3.20%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -31.40% 794 End-of-day quote.3.02%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:03aBiden to outline $37 billion funding request for crime prevention
RE
05:01aSterling hits two-week low vs euro on worsening risk appetite
RE
05:00aLula advisers draft plans for more aggressive Brazil FX policy
RE
04:59aCooperative Axereal says French grain harvest decent, quality excellent
RE
04:57aPandemic, war and 'crazy' prices threaten South African pivot from coal
RE
04:53aNational social security fund aids China's manufacturing upgrade
RE
04:51aUK watchdog fines pharma firms Pfizer and Flynn on overcharging NHS
RE
04:48aOpdenergy IPO expected to price shares at bottom of range
RE
04:48aItaly's 'Super Mario' Draghi undone by political infighting
RE
04:48aItalian PM Draghi resigns after coalition falls apart
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China fines Didi Global $1.2 billion for violating data security laws
2S.Korea's POSCO Holdings hit by surging raw materials costs
3ABB Misses Expectations on Supply-Chain Woes, Exchange-Rate Impacts
4SAP's quarterly revenue beats estimates, trims 2022 profit outlook
5Japanese stocks steady ahead of BOJ meeting

HOT NEWS