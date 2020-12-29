Log in
Coronavirus and Pulse Oximeters: The iOX Works for All Skin Tones

12/29/2020 | 02:21pm EST
Atlanta inventor and Georgia Tech alumnus Yale Zhang, alongside his Safe Heart USA, Inc. team, have created a pulse oximeter that has been proven to be 100% more accurate than a comparable pulse oximeter by the FDA. The iOX smartphone pulse oximeter combines hardware and software technology to accommodate individual skin tone and blood flow. The FDA approved the iOX as a Class II medical device for use in adult patients in clinical institutions and home environments on November 27, 2020.

Accurate pulse ox readings, particularly blood oxygen levels (Sp02), are critical in a COVID world. There is concern about pulse oximeters giving inaccurate readings depending on skin tone as outlined in a new study.

The iOX’s accuracy is not impacted by skin tone or low blood flow.

"The iOX’s 4096 levels of light intensity allow any patient with low perfusion (low blood flow) or darker skin tone to have accurate readings on the iOX. Unlike standard Pulse Oximeters with a fixed setting, this automatic calibration, taking place at a rate of up to 240 times per second, is a feature unique to the iOX, resulting in highly accurate readings of +/- 1% oxygen saturation for all users,” shares iOX inventor and Safe Heart USA, Inc. founder, Yale Zhang.

About the iOX

The iOX is a smartphone pulse oximeter that is entirely powered through the audio or USB cable from the phone. This is the first of its kind to receive FDA approval. The accompanying app, ‘iOX,’ is available for free on the Google Play and App Store, and with the iOX the individual maintains data ownership. The user’s vital signs data are stored locally on the user's smartphone, and are only shared if the user chooses to send the results to a loved one or telemedicine doctor, for example, using a one-click email function within the app.

iOX inventor and Safe Heart USA, Inc. founder Yale Zhang began his personal journey with healthcare as a child in China. He moved to the states at a young age, and his mission in life is to positively impact the health and well-being of all humanity.

Yale spoke about the iOX in Mountain View at a Google Tech Talk in 2014, participated in the Atlanta-founded Neurolaunch Accelerator with the iOX in 2014, and recently engaged Atlanta-based think tank that executes MK ATLANTA to support business growth during this unprecedented time.

The iOX currently retails at $59.99 with free shipping. Purchase the iOX at oxygenislife.io.

For more information about using the iOX please visit https://www.oxygenislife.io/help or contact ioxteam@oxygenislife.io.


© Business Wire 2020
