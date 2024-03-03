STORY: Firefighters fought a spot fire in the Gene Howe Wildlife Management Area in Canadian, Texas, over the weekend...

possibly saving some cattle in the process.

And a similar scene in Pampa, Texas...

as an increase in winds threatens to reverse progress on the fight against the state's largest wildfire on record.

Both are part of the massive Smokehouse Creek Fire, which has scorched over a million acres since it broke out on Monday, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

The fire has spread eastward across the Panhandle, pushing across the state's border with Oklahoma.

In its wake, it has left at least two people dead, dozens of torched homes and hundreds of square miles of scorched grazing land.

Firefighters have gained some control over the blaze, but the danger hasn't passed.

Officials are monitoring for high winds that could reignite and spread the smoldering embers.