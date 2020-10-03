Czech PM Babis' party wins wide support in regional elections

PRAGUE, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis'
party won in 10 of 13 regional elections on Saturday in a vote
seen as an indicator of support for his party's handling of the
country's second wave of the fast-increasing coronavirus
outbreak.
The election for regional governments saw 38% of eligible
voters turn out, as novel coronavirus case numbers around the
country soar. The turn-out was even higher than the 34% recorded
in the previous regional elections four years ago.
One third of seats in the Czech parliament's upper chamber,
the Senate, were also contested, with 37% of voters arriving for
the first round. The final round is scheduled in one week.
"I would like to thank all my fellow citizens. It is amazing
that they were not afraid and they voted," Babis said.
Support for his party in opinion polls had ticked lower amid
criticism over his perceived reluctance to bring back tough
measures to fight the pandemic and over other policy
inconsistencies hurting public trust.
Earlier this week, the government called a state of
emergency from Oct. 5 and imposed measures including limiting
gatherings and banning musicals and operas to curb the
coronavirus before it overwhelms the health system.
The Czech Republic's spike in virus cases was the
second-largest in Europe in September when adjusted for
population, with more than 40,000 cases logged during the month.
Thousands of Czechs used the possibility to cast their votes
at drive-in polling stations earlier in the week as they were
either infected by the coronavirus or in quarantine.
(Reporting by Michael Kahn, Editing by Robert Muller and Hugh
Lawson)