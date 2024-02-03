Feb 3 (Reuters) - A consortium led by China's Dazheng Group Acquisition reaffirmed its offer to acquire Hollysys Automation Technologies for $29.50 per share, it said in a statement on Saturday.
(Reporting by Gursimran Kaur in Bengaluru)
