DeSantis discussing ending 2024 presidential campaign -Bloomberg reports, citing sources

January 21, 2024 at 03:03 pm EST

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and aides are discussing options for ending his 2024 presidential campaign, perhaps before Tuesday's New Hampshire primary, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday, citing people briefed on the conversations.

(Reporting by Scott Malone, Editing by Leslie Adler)