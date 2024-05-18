May 18, 2024 at 08:22 am EDT

STORY: Dozens of people are dead after a fresh bout of heavy rain and flooding in central Afghanistan.

That's according to a local official in Ghor Province on Saturday (May 18).

They told Reuters information on how many people were injured in the rain spell that began on Friday was not yet available.

And added that some 2,000 houses were completely destroyed and many more damaged.

Key roads to the area had also been cut off, and shops were under water in the province's capital, Feroz-Koh.

This man said it also ruined goods and land.

"Everything, the property and cattle and sheep, it destroyed them all," he said.

Last week, flash floods caused by heavy rains devastated villages in northern Afghanistan, killing at least 315 people, authorities said.

Afghanistan is prone to natural disasters.

The United Nations considers it one of countries most vulnerable to climate change.