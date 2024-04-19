DUBAI, April 19 (Reuters) - Dubai International airport, one of the world's busiest, said it was temporarily limiting the number of arriving flights for 48 hours from 12 p.m. on Friday to speed up recovery operations from rain and flooding that swept the United Arab Emirates three days ago. (Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
