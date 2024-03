March 10 (Reuters) -

* DUTCH, GERMAN GOVERNMENTS SAID TO BE NEAR DEAL ON TENNET GRID - BLOOMBERG NEWS

* DEAL TO SELL TENNET HOLDING BV’S POWER GRID IN GERMANY TO THE GOVERNMENT IN BERLIN COULD BE VALUED AT AROUND €22 BILLION - BLOOMBERG NEWS Source text for Eikon: https://tinyurl.com/2awtg9y7 Further company coverage: [ ]