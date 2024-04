WASHINGTON, April 18 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will most likely cut interest rates several times, but it does not need to chart its course precisely yet, ECB policymaker Gediminas Simkus said on Thursday.

"Most likely we're going to have several cuts," he said at an event in Washington. "But we don't need to be precise. There is no rush." (Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Paul Simao)