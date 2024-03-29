PARIS, March 29 (Reuters) - French state-owned utility EDF said on Friday it will reorganise its nuclear business with the aim of improving performance ahead of the government's planned investments in the nuclear power sector.

The French government last year bought the stake in EDF it did not already own and delisted its shares from the stock market as it launched a major programme to add more nuclear power plants in a country that mainly depends on nuclear energy.

EDF said it would reorganise its core nuclear business into four directorates and one unit with effect from April 1.

"The EDF Group is called upon to play a major role in the relaunching of a nuclear program," the company said in a statement.

"This change is aimed at grouping expertise and skills into major specialisms ... to improve performance, and reinforcing cross-functional working within the company," EDF added.

EDF CEO Luc Remont had flagged the reorganisation in mid-2023. The plans are also aimed at overcoming recurring problems that cut production in 2022.

"We are currently seeing an unprecedented recovery in nuclear power, which brings considerable challenges for EDF," Remont said in the statement on Friday.

The strategy, technologies, innovation and development directorate will be headed by Xavier Ursat, the projects and construction directorate by Thierry Le Mouroux, the engineering and supply chain directorate by Alain Tranzer and the nuclear engineering and supply chain directorate by Cedric Lewandowski.

All four men have also been appointed group senior executive vice president.

Bernard Fontana, also appointed group senior executive vice president, will be in charge of the industry and services unit.

Earlier this week, EDF said it would ask Beatrice Buffon to replace Bruno Bensasson as chief executive of EDF Renewables next month, along with a review of its international capabilities. (Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Ros Russell)