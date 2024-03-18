For the first time in TikTok's history, its user growth is stagnating, according to people familiar with the matter. Ad sales are hitting growth targets but not exceeding them, and it is at war with the world's largest music company. Its bet on e-commerce as a new revenue source has angered some users by muddying the app's stream of short videos. And TikTok's main competitor, Instagram Reels, has been gaining ground.

Meet the Tech Company That Had a Better Year Than Nvidia

Nvidia has reigned as the investor darling of the artificial intelligence boom, more than quadrupling the value of its shares in the past year. But one of the chipmaker's customers is performing even better.

Once under the radar, server-maker Super Micro Computer has become a go-to supplier for companies and governments eager to participate in the AI boom. Runaway sales of its servers filled with Nvidia's AI chips are projected to double the company's revenue this year and have leapfrogged it ahead of some of its biggest competitors.

Expected Major Events for Monday

00:01/UK: Mar Rightmove House Price Index

07:00/NOR: Jan Monthly GDP

08:00/CZE: Feb PPI

08:00/SVK: Jan New orders in industry

08:00/SPN: Jan Trade Balance

08:00/SVK: Feb Harmonized CPI

08:00/AUT: Feb CPI

09:30/UK: Dec Card Spending statistics

10:00/EU: Feb Harmonised CPI

10:00/MLT: Feb Harmonised CPI

10:00/EU: Jan Foreign trade

All times in GMT. Powered by Onclusive and Dow Jones.

