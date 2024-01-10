QUITO, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Ecuador's oil, mining and energy sectors were operating normally on Wednesday, the energy ministry said in a statement, despite a dramatic uptick in violence this week which saw more than 130 prison staff taken hostage, among other incidents.

The violence has led President Daniel Noboa to declare crime gangs to be military targets, among other measures.

Crude production was 492,343 barrels, the ministry said, with private producers accounting for 90,325 barrels.

The SOTE pipeline and refineries were also operating normally, though some were having maintenance work done.

Planned energy rationing has been suspended until Jan. 15, the statement added, because generation is at a necessary level.

The government named a new head for state-run oil company Petroecuador in a separate statement.

Sylvia Marcela Reinoso, who has a masters degree in energy governance and is a former official at the Latin American Energy Organization, will be the company's new leader, the public companies coordinator said in a statement.

She replaces Eduardo Miranda, who resigned several days after being named interim head of the company.

Noboa, who took office in November, has promised to boost the economy, create jobs and attract foreign investors and said on Wednesday that improving security is the best way to attract capital. (Reporting by Alexandra Valencia Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by David Gregorio)