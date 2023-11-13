Amazon.com, Inc. Stock price
Equities
AMZN
US0231351067
Department Stores
|
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|142.66 USD
|-0.63%
|+2.12%
|+69.89%
|06:38pm
|Amazon cuts jobs in Games unit, part of broader restructuing
|RE
|06:38pm
|AMAZON CUTS ABOUT 180 JOBS IN GAMES DIVISION - INTERNAL EMAIL…
|RE
-40%
on all our subscriptions*
Enjoy this offer
* See conditions on website
Financials (USD)
|Sales 2023 *
|571 B
|Sales 2024 *
|636 B
|Capitalization
|1,484 B
|Net income 2023 *
|27.91 B
|Net income 2024 *
|37.10 B
|EV / Sales 2023 *
2,54x
|Net cash position 2023 *
|31.56 B
|Net cash position 2024 *
|61.50 B
|EV / Sales 2024 *
2,24x
|P/E ratio 2023 *
53,9x
|P/E ratio 2024 *
41,4x
|Employees
|1,541,000
|Yield 2023 *
-
|Yield 2024 *
-
|Free-Float
|86.06%
More Fundamentals * Assessed data
More news
More recommendations
More press releases
More news
|1 day
|-0.60%
|1 week
|+2.12%
|Current month
|+7.22%
|1 month
|+9.95%
|3 months
|+1.52%
|6 months
|+28.33%
|Current year
|+69.89%
More quotes
1 week
139.84
143.65
1 month
118.35
143.65
Current year
81.43
145.86
1 year
81.43
145.86
3 years
81.43
188.65
5 years
65.35
188.65
10 years
14.20
188.65
|Managers
|Title
|Age
|Since
Andrew Jassy CEO
|Chief Executive Officer
|55
|1996
Jeffrey Bezos FOU
|Founder
|59
|1994
Brian Olsavsky DFI
|Director of Finance/CFO
|59
|2002
|Members of the board
|Title
|Age
|Since
Jeffrey Bezos FOU
|Founder
|59
|1994
Andrew Jassy CEO
|Chief Executive Officer
|55
|1996
Wendell Weeks BRD
|Director/Board Member
|63
|2016
|Name
|Weight
|AuM
|1st Jan change
|Investor Rating
|44.73%
|26 M€
|+6.06%
|-
|30.76%
|350 M€
|-.--%
|28.90%
|269 M€
|-.--%
|27.11%
|84 M€
|+7.86%
|24.27%
|20 M€
|+18.68%
|-
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|23-11-13
|142.79
|-0.54%
|22 269 329
|23-11-10
|143.56
|+2.11%
|49,349,937
|23-11-09
|140.60
|-1.04%
|36,235,367
|23-11-08
|142.08
|-0.44%
|44,521,658
|23-11-07
|142.71
|+2.13%
|53,553,537
Delayed Quote Nasdaq, November 13, 2023 at 12:51 pm ESTMore quotes
More about the company
Amazon.com, Inc. is one of the world leaders in on-line distribution of products to the general public. The group also operates a marketplace activity, allowing individuals and distribution companies to conduct their purchase and selling transactions for goods and services. The activity is organized around three families of products and services: - electronic and computer products: toys, cameras, computers, laptops and peripherals, TVs, stereo systems, readers, wireless communication products, etc. Amazon.com also offers kitchen and garden equipment, clothing, beauty products, etc.; - cultural products: books, musical products, video games and DVDs; - other: primarily Internet interface and application development services. Net sales break down by source of income between sales of services (52.8%) and sales of products (47.2%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (69.3%), Germany (6.5%), the United Kingdom (5.8%), Japan (4.8%), and other (13.6%).
SectorDepartment Stores
Calendar
2024-01-31 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
More Ratings
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
53
Last Close Price
143.56USD
Average target price
173.43USD
Spread / Average Target
+20.81%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+69.89%
|1484 B $
|-54.12%
|40 520 M $
|+3.43%
|27 389 M $
|-27.67%
|8 171 M $
|+20.87%
|7 871 M $
|-47.09%
|7 573 M $
|-7.70%
|5 952 M $
|-16.86%
|5 135 M $
|+27.04%
|5 098 M $
|-2.13%
|5 093 M $