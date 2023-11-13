Stock AMZN AMAZON.COM, INC.
PDF Report : Amazon.com, Inc.

Amazon.com, Inc. Stock price

AMZN

US0231351067

Department Stores

Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX
 01:06:15 2023-11-13 pm EST 		Intraday chart for Amazon.com, Inc. 5-day change 1st Jan Change
142.66 USD -0.63% +2.12% +69.89%
Financials (USD)

Sales 2023 * 571 B Sales 2024 * 636 B Capitalization 1,484 B
Net income 2023 * 27.91 B Net income 2024 * 37.10 B EV / Sales 2023 *
2,54x
Net cash position 2023 * 31.56 B Net cash position 2024 * 61.50 B EV / Sales 2024 *
2,24x
P/E ratio 2023 *
53,9x
P/E ratio 2024 *
41,4x
Employees 1,541,000
Yield 2023 *
-
Yield 2024 *
-
Free-Float 86.06%
Chart Amazon.com, Inc.

Dynamic Chart

Quotes and Performance

1 day-0.60%
1 week+2.12%
Current month+7.22%
1 month+9.95%
3 months+1.52%
6 months+28.33%
Current year+69.89%
Highs and lows

1 week
139.84
Extreme 139.84
143.65
1 month
118.35
Extreme 118.35
143.65
Current year
81.43
Extreme 81.43
145.86
1 year
81.43
Extreme 81.43
145.86
3 years
81.43
Extreme 81.43
188.65
5 years
65.35
Extreme 65.35
188.65
10 years
14.20
Extreme 14.2
188.65
Managers and Directors - Amazon.com, Inc.

Managers TitleAgeSince
Andrew Jassy CEO
 Chief Executive Officer 55 1996
Jeffrey Bezos FOU
 Founder 59 1994
Brian Olsavsky DFI
 Director of Finance/CFO 59 2002
Members of the board TitleAgeSince
Jeffrey Bezos FOU
 Founder 59 1994
Andrew Jassy CEO
 Chief Executive Officer 55 1996
Wendell Weeks BRD
 Director/Board Member 63 2016
ETFs positioned on Amazon.com, Inc.

Name Weight AuM 1st Jan change Investor Rating
NOMURA NEXT FUNDS INTERNATIONAL EQUITY MSCI-KOKUSAI (YEN-HEDGED) ETF - JPY ETF Nomura NEXT FUNDS International Equity MSCI-KOKUSAI (Yen-Hedged) ETF - JPY
44.73% 26 M€ +6.06% -
ISHARES S&P 500 CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY SECTOR UCITS ETF - USD ETF iShares S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Sector UCITS ETF - USD
30.76% 350 M€ -.--%
XTRACKERS MSCI USA CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY UCITS ETF - USD ETF Xtrackers MSCI USA Consumer Discretionary UCITS ETF - USD
28.90% 269 M€ -.--%
PROSHARES ONLINE RETAIL ETF - DISTRIBUTING - USD ETF ProShares Online Retail ETF - Distributing - USD
27.11% 84 M€ +7.86%
PROSHARES LONG ONLINE/SHORT STORES ETF - USD ETF ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF - USD
24.27% 20 M€ +18.68% -
Quotes

Date Price Change Volume
23-11-13 142.79 -0.54% 22 269 329
23-11-10 143.56 +2.11% 49,349,937
23-11-09 140.60 -1.04% 36,235,367
23-11-08 142.08 -0.44% 44,521,658
23-11-07 142.71 +2.13% 53,553,537

Delayed Quote Nasdaq, November 13, 2023 at 12:51 pm EST

Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc. is one of the world leaders in on-line distribution of products to the general public. The group also operates a marketplace activity, allowing individuals and distribution companies to conduct their purchase and selling transactions for goods and services. The activity is organized around three families of products and services: - electronic and computer products: toys, cameras, computers, laptops and peripherals, TVs, stereo systems, readers, wireless communication products, etc. Amazon.com also offers kitchen and garden equipment, clothing, beauty products, etc.; - cultural products: books, musical products, video games and DVDs; - other: primarily Internet interface and application development services. Net sales break down by source of income between sales of services (52.8%) and sales of products (47.2%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (69.3%), Germany (6.5%), the United Kingdom (5.8%), Japan (4.8%), and other (13.6%).
Sector
Department Stores
Calendar
2024-01-31 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Amazon.com, Inc.

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
53
Last Close Price
143.56USD
Average target price
173.43USD
Spread / Average Target
+20.81%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Internet & Mail Order Department Stores

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC. Stock Amazon.com, Inc.
+69.89% 1484 B $
JD.COM, INC. Stock JD.com, Inc.
-54.12% 40 520 M $
COUPANG, INC. Stock Coupang, Inc.
+3.43% 27 389 M $
ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED Stock Alibaba Health Information Technology Limited
-27.67% 8 171 M $
ALLEGRO.EU S.A. Stock Allegro.eu S.A.
+20.87% 7 871 M $
ETSY, INC. Stock Etsy, Inc.
-47.09% 7 573 M $
ZOZO, INC. Stock ZOZO, Inc.
-7.70% 5 952 M $
OCADO GROUP PLC Stock Ocado Group plc
-16.86% 5 135 M $
WAYFAIR INC. Stock Wayfair Inc.
+27.04% 5 098 M $
FSN E-COMMERCE VENTURES LIMITED Stock FSN E-Commerce Ventures Limited
-2.13% 5 093 M $
Internet & Mail Order Department Stores
