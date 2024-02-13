Shares of energy companies fell, but not by as much as the broad market, as traders rotated into sectors less susceptible to the effcets of inflation.

Oil refiner Phillips 66 named former Cenovus executive Robert W. Pease to its board, succumbing to pressure from activist investor Elliott Investment Management.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries left its expectations for global oil-demand growth unchanged, but raised its economic forecast, betting that rate cuts would bolster growth in much of the world.

02-13-24 1719ET