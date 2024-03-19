President Biden warned Netanyahu against an offensive in the city of Rafah in a frank phone call on Monday, escalating his pressure on Israel to rethink its war strategy and insisting it could still accomplish its goal of defeating Hamas, the U.S.-designated terror group whose attack last October sparked the war.

Vladimir Putin Says He Is Ready for Peace in Ukraine, but Only on His Terms

Fresh from an election in which he was the only viable contender, Russia's Vladimir Putin came out swinging against the West, vowing that peace in Ukraine would come only on his terms, and warning that if NATO put boots on the ground, it could mean nuclear war.

Putin's landslide victory in the weekend's carefully-choreographed vote was widely anticipated. Credible rivals have either been jailed or barred from the ballot, or are dead. But the aftermath has seen him kick up his rhetoric a little higher, and he is using it to suggest that only an outright victory in Ukraine would be acceptable to the Russian people-or, failing that, a lopsided peace with Moscow dictating the terms.

