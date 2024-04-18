China Denounces U.S. Probe Into Shipbuilding Sector

Beijing said it opposes a U.S. probe into China's shipbuilding industry, calling the investigation a politically driven move full of "false accusations" and threatening to take further action.

The U.S. Trade Representative said Wednesday that it will open an investigation into China's policies and practices in the maritime, logistics and shipbuilding sectors, a move that came after five national labor unions filed a petition to Katherine Tai's office.

