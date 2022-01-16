Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

FBI storms Texas synagogue to release hostages, gunman dead

01/16/2022 | 12:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Hostage incident at Texas synagogue

COLLEYVILLE, Texas (Reuters) - An FBI Hostage Rescue Team stormed a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas on Saturday night to free three remaining hostages of a gunman who had disrupted a religious service and began a standoff with police more than 10 hours earlier.

All the hostages were safely released on Saturday night and the gunman was dead, Colleyville Police Chief Michael Miller said at a news conference.

The gunman had initially taken four people hostage, including the rabbi, at the Congregation Beth Israel, officials said. One hostage was released unharmed six hours later.

Local reporters said they heard the sound of explosions, possibly flashbangs, and the sound of gunfire shortly before Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced the crisis was over.

"Prayers answered. All hostages are out alive and safe," Abbott said on Twitter. The FBI said they have confirmed the identity of the gunman but said they would not yet disclose it. The FBI declined to confirm the cause of his death, saying it was still under investigation.

The Colleyville Police Department said it first responded to the synagogue with SWAT teams in response to emergency calls beginning at about 10:41 a.m. during the Shabbat service, which was being broadcast online. FBI negotiators soon opened contact with the man, who said he wanted to speak to a woman held in a federal prison.

No injuries were reported among the hostages.

In the first few hours, the man could be heard having a one-sided conversation in what appeared to be a phone call during a Facebook livestream of the service of the Reform Jewish synagogue in Colleyville, which is about 16 miles (26 km) northeast of Fort Worth. The livestream cut off around 3 p.m. EST (2000 GMT).

Before the livestream was ended, the man could be heard ranting and talking about religion and his sister, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported. The man could be heard repeatedly saying he didn't want to see anyone hurt and that he believed he was going to die, the newspaper said.

President Joe Biden was briefed on the crisis, and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said https://twitter.com/naftalibennett/status/1482463339385171970?s=20 on Twitter he was praying for the safety of the hostages.

Barry Klompus, a member of the congregation since it opened in 1999, said he tuned into the livestream.

"It was horrible listening and watching," Klompus said in a telephone interview.

A U.S. official briefed on the matter told ABC News the hostage-taker had claimed to be the brother of Pakistani neuroscientist Aafia Siddiqui, who is serving an 86-year U.S. prison sentence for her 2010 conviction for shooting at soldiers and FBI agents, and that he is demanding she be freed.

Siddiqui is being held at a federal prison in the Fort Worth area. A lawyer representing Siddiqui, Marwa Elbially, told CNN in a statement the man was not Siddiqui's brother. He implored the man to release the hostages, saying Siddiqui's family condemned his "heinous" actions.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), a U.S. Muslim advocacy group, condemned the man's actions.

"This latest antisemitic attack on Jewish Americans worshipping at a synagogue is an act of pure evil," CAIR said in a statement.

Klompus said he did not know of any significant previous threats to the congregation.

"We don't have a security officer on staff but we have what I would say is a very good relationship with the local police," he said.

(Reporting by Shelby Tauber in Colleyville, Texas, and Aram Roston, Daphne Psaledakis, Jonathan Allen and Valerie Volcovici; Additional reporting by Andrea Shalal and Marice Richter; Editing by Jonathan Oatis, Leslie Adler and Tom Hogue)

By Shelby Tauber and Daphne Psaledakis


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS, INC. -3.12% 118.81 Delayed Quote.-14.97%
META PLATFORMS, INC. 1.66% 331.9 Delayed Quote.-1.32%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:32aGreece's Aegean Airlines suspends flights to Beirut after plane damage
RE
03:27aProject to expand parts of suez canal expected to be completed after two years of work in july (not august) 2023 - canal authority chairman
RE
03:14aBeijing Omicron case prompts temple closures, queues for COVID-19 tests
RE
03:07aSuez Canal expansion project expected to finish in July 2023 - SCA chairman
RE
03:07aProject to expand parts of suez canal expected to be completed after two years of work in august 2023 - canal authority chairman
RE
03:04aMicrosoft says it observed destructive malware in systems belonging to several Ukraine govt agencies
RE
02:52aPhilippines to acquire 32 new Black Hawk helicopters
RE
02:35aTonga volcano eruption triggers evacuation warnings
RE
02:26aTexas synagogue hostage crisis ends with gunman dead
RE
02:24aNo reports of injuries in Tonga yet, NZ says
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FBI storms Texas synagogue to release hostages, gunman dead
2Greece's Aegean Airlines suspends flights to Beirut after plane damage
3FBI storms Texas synagogue to release hostages, gunman dead
4Tonga volcano eruption triggers evacuation advisories, metre-high waves..
5Suez Canal expansion project expected to finish in July 2023 - SCA chai..

HOT NEWS