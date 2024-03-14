Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell amid concerns that a global market rally could be threatened by a second wave of inflation.

Federal regulators fined JPMorgan Chase roughly $350 million for failing to properly monitor billions of trades that the bank has executed since 2019.

New York Community Bancorp plans to book a gain on the sale of consumer loans with a net book value of $899 million, amid other balance sheet moves.

Robinhood Markets rallied after the online brokerage confirmed that a surge in retail traders' favorite stocks has boosted volumes in recent weeks. Shares of Robinhood have risen 45% for the year to date.

David Klein, a Credit Suisse executive in charge of advising private-equity firms on their fundraising and secondary-market deals has left, the latest in a series of high-level exits since the investment bank's acquisition by Swiss rival UBS last year.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-14-24 1735ET