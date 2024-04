BEIJING, April 12 (Reuters) - Former China Everbright Group Chairman Tang Shuangning has been charged with taking bribes and corruption, Chinese state media reported on Friday.

Tang took advantage of his various positions, including at the People's Bank of China and the China Everbright Group, to embezzle money and take bribes, state media broadcaster CCTV news reported.

Tang had been under investigation by China's anti-graft department.

