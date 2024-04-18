WASHINGTON, April 17 (Reuters) - The Group of Seven nations' statement reaffirmed their commitment on currency moves on the back of Japan's stance on the issue, Japan's top currency diplomat Masato Kanda said on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the G20 finance leaders' meeting, the vice finance minister for international affairs said the G7 agreed that excessive foreign exchange moves could have a negative impact on economies. (Reporting by Leika Kihara Writing by Chang-Ran Kim)