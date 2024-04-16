April 16 (Reuters) - UK-based online gaming company Games Global on Tuesday made public its paperwork for an initial public offering in the United States. (Reporting by Pritam Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)
Stock Market News in real time
Wall Street: the slide is halted, but interest rates are still a burden
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Tuesday at 5 PM ET
EARNINGS AND TRADING: J Smart boosts revenue, Tertiary starts drilling
ICE Review : Canola Continues Slide on Speculation, Lack of End-User Demand
Market sentiment sours
Stock markets seem to have entered a more complex phase, which is eroding investor confidence at the start of the first quarter earnings season. The so-called 'goldilocks' scenario, where everything is tepid but predictable, has been weakened and bears are once again on the prowl.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : AMD, Colgate, Fair Isaac, Tyson Foods, AstraZeneca
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Tuesday at 3 AM ET
Spain's Canary Islands plan tighter short term rental rules with police backup