Generational Equity : Advises Central Marketing Associates in Sale to Forest Light Capital

09/28/2020 | 08:01am EDT

Generational Equity, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of its client Central Marketing Associates, Inc. to Forest Light Capital. The acquisition closed August 17, 2020 and details were not disclosed.

Central Marketing Associates (CMA), located in Delaware, Ohio, is a supply chain problem solver in the produce industry. CMA brokers are produce specialists that specialize in the purchasing and transporting of fresh fruit and vegetables. The Company plays a vital part in the supply chain from produce purchasing, transportation arrangements and tracking to delivery. Their brokers are available 24 hours a day to support shippers, carriers and customers in every step of the process.

Located in Fairfax, Virginia, Forest Light Capital is a holding company that acquires and grows small and medium sized businesses in markets that generate exceptional returns. They buy companies that have proven performance and a consistent growing track record. Over the years, they have diversified into fields including: Recruiting, lead generation, commercial cleaning, produce distribution, freight brokering, dental supply distribution and restaurants. The Firm makes make 4-8 acquisitions per year and are continuously actively looking for opportunities in the market.

Generational Equity Executive Managing Director of M&A - Central Region, Michael Goss and his team, led by Managing Director, Mergers & Acquisitions, Jerry Yocum, with support from Managing Director, Mergers & Acquisitions, Ryan Johnson successfully closed the transaction. Executive Managing Director Randy Kamin established the initial relationship with CMA.

“This was one the smoothest transactions I have been involved with. The seller and buyer got along very well, and the sellers are staying involved as partners running the business,” said Yocum.

About Generational Equity

Generational Equity, Generational Capital Markets (member FINRA/SIPC), Generational Wealth Advisors, Generational Consulting Group, and DealForce are part of the Generational Group, which is headquartered in Dallas and is one of the leading M&A advisory firms in North America.

With over 250 professionals located throughout North America, the companies help business owners release the wealth of their business by providing growth consulting, merger, acquisition, and wealth management services. Their six-step approach features strategic and tactical growth consulting, exit planning education, business valuation, value enhancement strategies, M&A transactional services, and wealth management.

The M&A Advisor named the company the 2016, 2017, and 2018 Investment Banking Firm of the Year. For more information, visit https://www.genequityco.com/ or the Generational Equity press room.


© Business Wire 2020
