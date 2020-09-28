Generational Equity : Advises Central Marketing Associates in Sale to Forest Light Capital

Generational Equity, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of its client Central Marketing Associates, Inc. to Forest Light Capital. The acquisition closed August 17, 2020 and details were not disclosed.

Central Marketing Associates (CMA), located in Delaware, Ohio, is a supply chain problem solver in the produce industry. CMA brokers are produce specialists that specialize in the purchasing and transporting of fresh fruit and vegetables. The Company plays a vital part in the supply chain from produce purchasing, transportation arrangements and tracking to delivery. Their brokers are available 24 hours a day to support shippers, carriers and customers in every step of the process.

Located in Fairfax, Virginia, Forest Light Capital is a holding company that acquires and grows small and medium sized businesses in markets that generate exceptional returns. They buy companies that have proven performance and a consistent growing track record. Over the years, they have diversified into fields including: Recruiting, lead generation, commercial cleaning, produce distribution, freight brokering, dental supply distribution and restaurants. The Firm makes make 4-8 acquisitions per year and are continuously actively looking for opportunities in the market.

Generational Equity Executive Managing Director of M&A - Central Region, Michael Goss and his team, led by Managing Director, Mergers & Acquisitions, Jerry Yocum, with support from Managing Director, Mergers & Acquisitions, Ryan Johnson successfully closed the transaction. Executive Managing Director Randy Kamin established the initial relationship with CMA.

“This was one the smoothest transactions I have been involved with. The seller and buyer got along very well, and the sellers are staying involved as partners running the business,” said Yocum.

