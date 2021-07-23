H.R. 4502, the Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, Agriculture, Rural Development, Energy and Water Development, Financial Services and General Government, Interior, Environment, Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, Transportation, Housing, a

CBO Estimate of Discretionary Spending Under H.R. 4502, the Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, Agriculture, Rural Development, Energy and Water Development, Financial Services and General Government, Interior, Environment, Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, Transportation, Housing, and Urban Development Appropriations Act, 2022 (as posted on the House Committee on Rules Website https://go.usa.gov/xFT75)

July 23, 2021

Divisions A through G of H.R. 4502 would provide appropriations and authorities for fiscal year 2022 for the agencies covered by 7 of the 12 annual appropriation acts. This table delineates CBO's estimates of base discretionary funding for 2022 and amounts designated for disaster relief, certain activities realted to program integrity, and wildfire suppression operations in keeping with H. Res. 467.

Millions of Dollars

Base Funding Disaster Program Wildfire Total Subcommittee Integrity Suppression Labor, HHS, Educationa BA: 237,466 0 2,124 0 239,590 (Division A) O: 325,542 0 1,707 0 327,249 Agriculturea BA: 26,550 0 0 0 26,550 (Division B) O: 25,428 0 0 0 25,428 Energy and Waterb BA: 53,226 0 0 0 53,226 (Division C) O: 51,255 0 0 0 51,255 Financial Services BA: 28,540 143 417 0 29,100 (Division D) O: 29,463 110 366 0 29,939 Interior and Environment BA: 43,400 0 0 2,450 45,850 (Division E) O: 40,848 0 0 841 41,689 Military Construction, VA BA: 124,500 0 0 0 124,500 (Division F) O: 128,938 0 0 0 128,938 Transportation, HUD BA: 84,062 0 0 0 84,062 (Division G) O: 154,321 0 0 0 154,321 Total BA: 597,744 143 2,541 2,450 602,878 O: 755,795 110 2,073 841 758,819

Source: Congressional Budget Office.

BA = Budget Authority; HHS = Health and Human Services; HUD = Housing and Urban Development; O = Outlays; VA = Veterans Affairs.