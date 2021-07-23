|
H.R. 4502, the Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, Agriculture, Rural Development, Energy and Water Development, Financial Services and General Government, Interior, Environment, Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, Transportation, Housing, a
CBO Estimate of Discretionary Spending Under H.R. 4502, the Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, Agriculture, Rural Development, Energy and Water Development, Financial Services and General Government, Interior, Environment, Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, Transportation, Housing, and Urban Development Appropriations Act, 2022 (as posted on the House Committee on Rules Website https://go.usa.gov/xFT75)
July 23, 2021
Divisions A through G of H.R. 4502 would provide appropriations and authorities for fiscal year 2022 for the agencies covered by 7 of the 12 annual appropriation acts. This table delineates CBO's estimates of base discretionary funding for 2022 and amounts designated for disaster relief, certain activities realted to program integrity, and wildfire suppression operations in keeping with H. Res. 467.
Millions of Dollars
|
|
|
Base Funding
|
Disaster
|
Program
|
|
Wildfire
|
Total
|
Subcommittee
|
|
Integrity
|
Suppression
|
Labor, HHS, Educationa
|
BA:
|
237,466
|
|
0
|
|
2,124
|
|
0
|
|
239,590
|
|
(Division A)
|
O:
|
325,542
|
|
0
|
|
1,707
|
|
0
|
|
327,249
|
|
Agriculturea
|
BA:
|
26,550
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
26,550
|
|
(Division B)
|
O:
|
25,428
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
25,428
|
|
Energy and Waterb
|
BA:
|
53,226
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
53,226
|
|
(Division C)
|
O:
|
51,255
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
51,255
|
|
Financial Services
|
BA:
|
28,540
|
|
143
|
|
417
|
|
0
|
|
29,100
|
|
(Division D)
|
O:
|
29,463
|
|
110
|
|
366
|
|
0
|
|
29,939
|
|
Interior and Environment
|
BA:
|
43,400
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
2,450
|
|
45,850
|
|
(Division E)
|
O:
|
40,848
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
841
|
|
41,689
|
|
Military Construction, VA
|
BA:
|
124,500
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
124,500
|
|
(Division F)
|
O:
|
128,938
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
128,938
|
|
Transportation, HUD
|
BA:
|
84,062
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
84,062
|
|
(Division G)
|
O:
|
|
154,321
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
|
154,321
|
|
Total
|
BA:
|
597,744
|
|
143
|
|
2,541
|
|
2,450
|
|
602,878
|
|
|
O:
|
755,795
|
|
110
|
|
2,073
|
|
841
|
|
758,819
|
Source: Congressional Budget Office.
BA = Budget Authority; HHS = Health and Human Services; HUD = Housing and Urban Development; O = Outlays; VA = Veterans Affairs.
-
In keeping with the 21st Century Cures Act, certain funding for the Department of Health and Human Services is excluded from estimates for the purposes of both the Budget Act and the Balanced Budget and Emergency Deficit Control Act of 1985. As a result, the 302(b) allocations and this current-status report exclude $50 million in budget authority and $66 million in outlays under the jurisdiction of the Subcommittee on Agriculture and $496 million in budget authority and $537 million in outlays under the jurisdiction of the Subcommittee on Labor, HHS, and Education.
-
In keeping with section 14003 of the CARES Act (Public Law 116-136, as modified by section 101 of division AA of the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021 (Public Law 116-260)), certain funding provided to the Army Corps of Engineers is excluded from estimates for the purposes of both the Budget Act and the Deficit Control Act. As a result, the 302(b) allocations and this current-status report exclude $2,099 million in budget authority and $2,084 million in outlays under the jurisdiction of the Subcommittee on Energy and Water.
