STORY: Political activist Myrthil Marcelin was greeted with excitement on Friday (March 8) after he escaped from prison in Haiti.

The country entered a state of emergency last Sunday (March 3, 2024) after fighting escalated and

armed gangs broke inmates out of prison.

He says he was 'kidnapped' by the government of Prime Minister Ariel Henry.

"I wasn't imprisoned, I was kidnapped. The criminal government headed by Ariel kidnapped me, the God of life saved me by the skin of my teeth."

Months of violence have pushed Haiti's government to the brink of collapse, and forced thousands to flee their homes.

And, increasingly powerful gangs are asking the country's Prime Minister to resign.

Meanwhile, Henry remains outside the country, seemingly unable or unwilling to return.

Guy Philippe, who helped lead a coup in Haiti in 2004, says he should not return to Haiti.

"He had an agreement. He would resign and step down in February 7th this year. But he hasn't done it and still he is still having the backing of those big countries that say that they are our friends. So I think he should stay where he is now for the for the for the best. It will be good for the country that he stays where he is and let Haitians decide their fate."

Philippe was deported from the U.S. to Haiti in November after serving six years of a prison sentence for money laundering derived from drug trafficking.

Since his return to Haiti, he has traveled the country rallying support and calling for the government to step down.

Henry's spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Henry left Haiti last week to secure Kenya's leadership for a U.N.-backed security mission he first requested in 2022 to help fight the gangs.

He is believed to still be in Puerto Rico, where he arrived on Tuesday (March 5).