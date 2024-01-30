Health-care companies ticked up after mixed earnings.

Shares of HCA Healthcare rallied after the hospital operator reported fourth-quarter results that beat expectations, amid continued growth in inpatient and outpatient procedures.

HCA admissions rose 3.1% in the fourth quarter compared with the same period a year earlier, among hospitals owned during both periods. Surgery within hospitals increased 1% in the quarter and grew 0.7% in outpatient centers.

Hospital chains have risen in 2024 as health insurers report that more of their enrollees are availing of hospital care.

Pfizer ticked down after the Big Pharma concern reiterated its 2024 growth forecast, but continued to feel the effects of slowing Covid-19-related sales.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals shares rose sharply after the drugmaker disclosed promising data from a trial of a non-opioid painkiller, which could serve as an alternative to more physically addictive pain medication. The experimental medicine had some shortcomings when compared with the popoular opioid Vicodin, however.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-30-24 1733ET