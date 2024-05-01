Health-care companies rose after generally strong earnings.

Pfizer shares surged, rising by more than 5%, after the drug giant said sales of blood thinner Eliquis and oncology drugs offset a slide in sales of its Paxlovid Covid 19 treatment.

CVS shares fell to a three-year low after the drug-store chain and insurance firm said up-take at its Medicare business weighed on first-quarter earnings.

GSK shares rose after the British drug giant said demand for HIV drugs, and vaccines for various conditions including RSV boosted quarterly sales.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-01-24 1740ET