Health-care companies were flat as traders looked askance on earnings from one bellwether.

Johnson & Johnson fell even after the health-care conglomerate forecast growth ahead of Wall Street estimates. Shares of J&J have stalled in the last couple of years after marching higher for decades, as the company grapples with talc lawsuits.

French drug giant Sanofi plans to buy assets from biopharmaceutical company Inhibrx in a deal worth up to $2.2 billion as it looks to diversify its product base and boost its pipeline of rare disease treatments.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

