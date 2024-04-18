Health-care companies were flat as traders rotated into sectors less sensitive to moves in interest rates.

Anne Wojcicki is seeking to take her DNA-testing company 23andMe private after three years in public markets that saw its valuation collapse from a high of $6 billion.

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix fell even after the company reported promising early-stage clinical trial data for diabetes-related eye-condition drug candidate Axpaxli.

