Health-care companies rose as investors continued to pile into the sector.

The SPDR Select Sector Health Care exchange-traded fund, which tracks the health-care industry of the S&P 500, tested all-time highs.

AstraZeneca plans to spend about $828.8 million on vaccine programs and various other initiatives in the U.K.

Gilead Sciences and Merck reported positive data from a mid-stage study of a combination regimen that the companies say has the potential to be the first weekly oral HIV treatment.

