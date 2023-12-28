Health-care companies rose as traders rotated back to the sector from more cyclical niches of the market.

Shares of obesity drug maker Novo Nordisk rose to test all-time highs, while Eli Lilly tested all-time highs. Biomedical startups are using artificial intelligence to predict the response patients will have to cancer treatments, aiming to increase the success of drugs in clinical trials and tailor therapies to individuals, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Enveric Biosciences climbed after the biotechnology company unveiled plans to test a psychedelic-based treatment for mental disorders.

