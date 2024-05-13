MUMBAI, May 13 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields were little changed at the start of the week, as market participants awaited local and U.S. inflation prints.

The benchmark 10-year yield was at 7.1283% as of 10:00 a.m. IST on Monday, following its previous close of 7.1276%.

India is due to report consumer price inflation data after market hours on Monday. Inflation is likely to have eased to 4.80% in April, just shy of March's rate, according to a Reuters poll.

Sunidhi Securities expects core inflation at around 3.20%, marginally lower from March.

This will be followed by U.S. inflation print, which is due on Wednesday, with the reading for 12 months to April expected at 3.6%, down from 3.8% in March.

The 10-year U.S. bond yield continued to remain around the critical 4.50% mark.

Indian bonds did not react much to the government announcing another debt buy back, where it plans to buy up to 600 billion rupees ($7.18 billion) on Thursday.

"Since securities in the buy back are of this year's maturity, it is not making any large difference to duration, and hence traders remain focused on next set of data points which are the inflation readings," a trader with a state-run bank said. ($1 = 83.5100 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)