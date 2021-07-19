Log in
Indian Morning Briefing : Asian Markets Mostly Lower as Virus Worries Weigh

07/19/2021 | 11:17pm EDT
Subscriber Notice: This newsletter will resume at 0300 GMT Thursday. India markets are closed on Wednesday, July 21, in 
observance of Bakri Id. 
 
GLOBAL MARKETS 
DJIA         33962.04  -725.81  -2.09% 
Nasdaq       14274.98  -152.25  -1.06% 
S&P 500       4258.49   -68.67  -1.59% 
FTSE 100      6844.39  -163.70  -2.34% 
Nikkei Stock 27482.97  -169.77  -0.61% 
Hang Seng    27421.41   -68.37  -0.25% 
Kospi         3229.88   -14.16  -0.44% 
SGX Nifty*   15724.00   -17.5   -0.11% 
*July contract 
 
USD/JPY 109.56-57   +0.10% 
Range   109.57   109.42 
EUR/USD 1.1798-801   0.00 
Range   1.1805   1.1790 
 
CBOT Wheat Sept $6.976 per bushel 
Comex Gold (July) $1808.70  -0.32% 
Nymex Crude (NY)    $66.30  -$5.51 
 
 
U.S. STOCKS

The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined more than 700 points on Monday-its worst session since October-as anxiety mounted over the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant and its potential impact on the global economy.

The Dow ended the day down 725.81 points, or 2.1%, at 33962.04, its worst day in almost nine months. The S&P 500 fell 68.67, or 1.6%, to 4258.49. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite declined 152.25, or 1.1%, to 14274.98, its fifth consecutive losing session. Monday's losses marked an acceleration after U.S. stock indexes retreated last week, snapping a three-week winning streak.

Despite Monday's selloff, the S&P 500 is up more than 13% this year and closed at a record just one week ago. 

 
 
ASIAN STOCKS

Japanese stocks were broadly lower, dragged by sharp falls in energy, transportation and real-estate stocks, as renewed concerns about the Covid-19 pandemic led to selloffs on the Wall Street overnight. Covid-19 infection trends were being closely watched ahead of the Tokyo Olympics scheduled to open later this week. The Nikkei Stock Average was down 0.9% at 27392.05.

South Korea's Kospi was down 0.6% at 3223.61 in early trading, tracking the fall in U.S. stocks as the spread of the Covid-19 Delta variant makes investors doubt the global recovery. Travel, energy and internet stocks led the South Korean benchmark's fall. Stricter coronavirus restrictions were in place in South Korea because of the fast-spreading Delta variant. USD/KRW was higher on risk-averse sentiment, sapping appetite for equities.

Hong Kong stocks were lower in early trade, as the market continued to pull back from last week's gains. The benchmark Hang Seng Index was 0.3% lower at 27410.52. KGI Securities expected the downturn to extend further in the near term, as concerns rise about a resurgence in Covid-19 infections globally and investor risk-taking sentiments weakened. The brokerage put the initial support level for HSI at 27162.

Chinese stocks were mixed in morning trade, extending a range-bound trend started late last week. The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.6% to 3518.28, while the Shenzhen Composite Index shed 0.3% to 2444.38. The ChiNext Price Index, a measure for emerging industries and startups, was the only gainer, adding 0.4% to 3462.85 on the back of biotech stocks. Wanlian Securities expected the current weakness to persist amid rising uncertainties over the Covid-19 Delta variant and global inflation concerns. The brokerage advised investors to focus on sectors with strong policy support, such as tech and telecom. 

FOREX

The U.S. dollar strengthened 0.1% against the euro and weakened 0.5% against a broadly stronger yen that likely firmed due to investors looking for safety on fears spurred by the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus. The WSJ Dollar Index gained 0.3%. The Dow fell more than 2% Monday in its worst session since October, 10-year Treasury yields fell below 1.2% and Wall Street's fear gauge, the VIX, jumped 22% as investors shed risk. 

METALS

Gold futures marked a second-straight decline on Monday, amid some strength in the U.S. dollar and a sharp, global selloff in equities, partly prompted by renewed concerns about the spread of the Covid-19 delta variant. August gold GCQ21 GC00 edged down by $5.80, or 0.3%, to settle at $1,809.20 an ounce, following a loss of 0.8% on Friday. 

OIL SUMMARY

Oil prices slid Monday, recording their biggest one-day drop in 10 months as investors worried that the spread of the Delta variant of coronavirus will halt travel and dent demand for fuel.

U.S. crude futures tumbled 7.5% to $66.42 a barrel, their worst day since early September. Prices are now more than 10% below last week's multiyear peak, a drop that marks correction territory. They are still up sharply for the year. 

 
 
TOP HEADLINES 
 
Japan June Core CPI +0.2% On Year; Market Expected +0.2% 
China PBOC Keeps Loan Prime Rate Unchanged in July 
RBA: Central Scenario Suggests Conditions for Rate Hike Won't Be Met Before 2024 
Lawmakers Spar Over Infrastructure Package as Deadline Nears 
U.S. Coronavirus Recession Lasted Two Months, Ended in April 2020, Official Arbiter Says 
Oil Prices Slide on Fears Delta Variant Will Crunch Demand 
Bond Yields Sink to February Lows as Growth Fears Mount 
Vietnam Tells U.S. It Won't Weaken Currency to Boost Exports 
Canada to Reopen Border for Fully Vaccinated U.S. Tourists in August 
Delta Variant Helps Push Covid-19 Cases Higher in Every State 
$26 Billion Opioid Settlement Among States and Drug Industry Expected This Week 
China Evergrande Stock, Bonds Fall After Court Ruling 
Comcast CEO Brian Roberts and ViacomCBS Chairman Shari Redstone Met to Discuss Streaming Partnership 
IBM's Revenue Rises for Second Straight Quarter 
Robinhood Expects $30 Million Fine in Cyber, Money-Laundering Probe of Crypto Arm 
Santos Has Proposal to Acquire Oil Search Rejected 
BHP's 4th-Quarter Iron-Ore Output Fell 2% On Year 
Brazil's Vale: 2Q Iron Ore Output Up 11.3% vs. 1Q at 75.7M Tons 
ANZ Plans Up to A$1.5 Billion Share Buyback 
Capital One Steps Up Hiring Software Engineers After Cloud Migration 
Ben & Jerry's to Stop Selling Ice Cream in West Bank Settlements, East Jerusalem 
Toyota Scraps Plans for Olympics Ads in Japan During Games 
Volkswagen Kills Off Passat in U.S. to Focus on SUVs and Electric Vehicles 
Robinhood Expects IPO to Value Trading App at About $33 Billion

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-19-21 2316ET

