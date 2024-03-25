BENGALURU, March 25 (Reuters) - India's currency, debt and equity markets will be closed on Monday, March 25, for a local holiday. They will resume trading on Tuesday, March 26.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index ended 0.39% higher at 22,096.75 on Friday, while the BSE Sensex added 0.26% to close at 72,831.94. Both benchmarks posted weekly gains as equities rallied after the Federal Reserve stuck to its rate-easing stance for the year.

The Indian rupee hit an all-time low of 83.43 per U.S. dollar on Friday, pressured by a drop in the offshore Chinese yuan and strong local dollar demand. It also ended at a record closing low of 83.4250.

The benchmark 10-year bond was quoted at 100.58 rupees, with the yield up 4 bps at 7.0927%, as states surprised the market with plans of another record debt sale in the holiday-truncated last week of the financial year.